Daniel Witt

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An Indianapolis man was sentenced Tuesday to more than 15 1/2 years in prison for trying to coerce a minor into sending him sexually explicit images, according to federal prosecutors in Fort Wayne.

Prosecutors initially charged 26-year-old Daniel Witt with production of material depicting a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct last year, according to court records.

According to prosecutors, Witt employed, used or persuaded a minor to produce the image, knowing that the image would be used in interstate commerce, back in June 2020.

In essence, according to court records, Witt was using a computer to receive and then send the image to others. He pleaded guilty in hopes that prosecutors would recommend to the judge a 188-month sentence with five years of supervised release afterward.

The judge did accept the deal, according to court records.

Prosecutors said this case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation with the help of the Allen County Sheriff’s Department.