FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man federal prosecutors dubbed a “career offender” was sentenced to 14 years in prison Monday on a count of distributing a controlled substance.

Fort Wayne police raided the home of 30-year-old Mandell D. Strawter one morning in 2019. Officers found a 1/2 ounce of heroin and .6 grams of crack cocaine on Strawter and digital scales in the home, according to police at the time.

He admitted to police that he dealt “small quantities” of narcotics to provide for his family, according to court documents.

Strawter

Federal prosecutors charged Strawter in U.S. District Court with two counts of distributing a controlled substance, namely heroin, and one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and heroin.

He eventually pleaded guilty to one count of distributing the heroin.

With previous felony convictions for armed robbery and dealing cocaine, federal prosecutors called Strawter a “career offender” in a media release which contributed to his 168 month sentence.

He will serve three years supervised release once he finishes his prison term.