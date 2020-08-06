FedEx truck catches fire in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — A FedEx truck was destroyed by fire midday Thursday, and a passing motorist caught the incident on video.

The New Haven Fire Department was called just after noon to S.R. 930 just west of Maplecrest Road on a report of a large vehicle fire. Crews arrived to find a FedEx truck partially involved.

Video shared with WANE 15 through our Report It feature shows the truck’s cab overcome with flames.

The driver was able to get out of the truck safely, and no injuries were reported, fire officials told WANE 15.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.