Federal Grant gives FWCS better security options

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - e Donnelly-backed Federal Grant is allowing Fort Wayne Community Schools to get new higher quality security cameras.

They will be new IP cameras that will produce a more clear picture and will allow law enforcement to have access to live feeds in case of crisis situations.

"Before it was like watching salt shakers walk down the hallway," FWCS Director of Security Dottie Davis said. "You weren't really sure if it was a boy or a girl or what their race was but there were two people."

The District's older analog cameras did not show a clear picture, especially when someone tried to zoom in. The new cameras keep a clear picture even when someone zooms in.

"The intent is not to monitor every single building 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to see what people are up to," FWCS Public Information Officer Krista Stockman said. "The intent is really from a security perspective of if something happened, we can go back and we can investigate so even if it's something like someone falls in a building or something happens in a parking lot, we can go back and look at the tapes, and see what really transpired."

The nwe cameras will be getting installed in six elementary schools and three middle schools. The district has not released which schools will be getting them. The high schools already have these cameras installed.

The plan is for every school in the district to have these new cameras by 2020.