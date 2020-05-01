FCA’s Night of Hope to spread ‘hope and encouragement’ virtually, instead

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fellowship of Christian Athletes Night of Hope 2020 will be a virtual event due to the coronavirus threat.

The event, billed as “an evening of hope and encouragement,” will be held May 18 at 7 p.m. on Facebook and YouTube. Registration and the link for Virtual Night of Hope can also be found on Northeast Indiana FCA’s website.

Former Purdue Boilermaker and current Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough will be featured, along with the family of late Purdue superfan Tyler Trent.

“We are disappointed to not be meeting in person with our community for FCA Night of Hope 2020 but are thankful for the technology that allows us to meet virtually with you all at 7 p.m. on May 18,” said NE Indiana FCA Area Director Debbie Wildrick.

The winner of NE Indiana FCA’s Coach Impact Award will also be announced during the event.

“Please join us for a night of hope and encouragement!” said Wildrick. “I am encouraged by Paul’s words in Romans 15:13, ‘May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in him, so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit.'”

Former Purdue standout and current NFL star Drew Brees was supposed to appear for the event, but no longer can. Organizers said Brees has committed to come to Fort Wayne, in person, for NE Indiana FCA Night of Hope 2021.