FBI: $20,000 reward for info on murder suspect with ties to Fort Wayne in 40 year old cold case

Pictured on the left is a mugshot of Andrew P. Dabbs from the 80s. The right shows what Dabbs might look like at the age of 78. He is wanted for the 1981 murder of his girlfriend, Robin Shea. (FBI photos)

BOSTON, Mass. (NEXSTAR) — A man who spent time in Fort Wayne is wanted in connection to a 1981 murder case out of Massachusetts.

On the 40th anniversary of the murder of Robin A. Shea, the Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for anyone who can provide information on the current whereabouts of Andrew Peter Dabbs.

His last known address was in Derry, New Hampshire, but in addition to his connection to Fort Wayne, Dabbs also has ties to Massachusetts, Colorado, Florida, New York and Pennsylvania. Specific information about Dabbs’ ties to Fort Wayne was not provided by the FBI.

According to authorities, Dabbs and Shea were driving through Norton, Massachusetts when Dabbs allegedly shot Shea in the chest with a .45 caliber revolver and pushed her body out of the vehicle. She was later found by someone driving past the area.

Robin A. Shea

Dabbs was indicted for murder on Nov. 3, 1981, by the Bristol County Superior Court in New Bedford, Massachusetts, and a state warrant was issued for his arrest. A federal arrest warrant was later issued for Dabbs in September of 1982 after he was charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

“Someone out there knows where Andrew Dabbs is, and we’re asking you to contact us,” Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division, said. “We are in the final stages of this investigation and we’re doing everything we can bring him to justice and provide some much-needed closure to Robin’s family who has already endured enough heartache.

Dabbs is a Black male with brown eyes and would now be 78 years old. At the time of the murder, he weighed approximately 180 pounds and was approximately 5’10” tall. He had a mole on the right side of his nose, a scar on his arm and skin grafts on his leg from a burn.

Dabbs was an auto mechanic and may have possessed weapons and was known to use drugs.

“The reality is that this is really unfinished, it’s unfinished in the sense that I’m talking about it and he’s out there somewhere,” Robin Shea’s sister, Joyce Carter, said. “Maybe he’s dead, and if he is, I would love to know that, I would love to know more of that detail, and if he isn’t dead; if he’s alive, he needs to pay for what he did.”

Anyone with information should call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). Tips can also be electronically submitted at tips.fbi.gov.