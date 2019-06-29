Father facing charges after baby found with bruises, fractures

Tristan Frayer faces several charges after admitting to police that he cause the fractures and bruises on his child.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police were dispatched to a local hospital Thursday morning in reference to a three-month-old that was transferred from another hospital with fractures.

Police were told that the child had numerous fractures and bruising throughout its body, both new and old.

Police then interviewed several people including the child’s father, Tristan Frayer. Police arrested Frayer when he admitted to investigators that he had caused the injuries. Frayer now face charges of Battery and Child Neglect.

Frayer is currently in the Allen County Jail awaiting arraignment in Allen County Felony Court.