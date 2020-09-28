Fatal two-vehicle crash near Van Wert leaves 1 dead

VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal car crash Sunday night that has shut down parts of a highway.

A dispatcher told WANE 15 that they were called to U.S. 30 at Colwell Rd. just northwest of Van Wert at 8:35 p.m for a two car accident. One person has died and and at least one other is injured. The extent of the injuries is still being investigated. The cause of the crash also remains under investigated.

All of westbound U.S. 30 was shut down while the crash was attended to.

