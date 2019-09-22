Fatal pedestrian crash being investigated in Mercer County, Ohio

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — A man is dead after being struck by a car while walking in Mercer County Saturday night.

According to a press release from the Mercer County Sheriff’s office, the call for the crash came in around 4:16 am on Fort Recovery-Minster Road, east of State Route 716 in Maria Stein.

When officers arrived they found a 20-year-old man lying near the south edge of Fort Recovery-Minster Road. The sheriff’s office says he was struck and dragged by a vehicle driving eastbound.

The victim has been identified as Adam Franck of Maria Stein. The vehicle was a 2002 For E-150 Van, driven by 52 year old John Hilgeford of 1752 Cassella-Montezuma Road, Maria Stein.

Deputies were assisted on scene by the Osgood Fire Department.

The crash remains under investigation.