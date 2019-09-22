Fatal pedestrian crash being investigated in Mercer County, Ohio

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
file-police-lights_1520274832860.jpg

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — A man is dead after being struck by a car while walking in Mercer County Saturday night.

According to a press release from the Mercer County Sheriff’s office, the call for the crash came in around 4:16 am on Fort Recovery-Minster Road, east of State Route 716 in Maria Stein.

When officers arrived they found a 20-year-old man lying near the south edge of Fort Recovery-Minster Road. The sheriff’s office says he was struck and dragged by a vehicle driving eastbound.

The victim has been identified as Adam Franck of Maria Stein. The vehicle was a 2002 For E-150 Van, driven by 52 year old John Hilgeford of 1752 Cassella-Montezuma Road, Maria Stein.

Deputies were assisted on scene by the Osgood Fire Department.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss