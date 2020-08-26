Fatal crash shuts down WB lanes of Indiana Toll Road in LaGrange County

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A passenger was killed in a crash on the Indiana Toll Road, and crews have shut down the interstate.

Indiana State Police are investigating on the I-80/90 Toll Road, westbound at the 115 mile marker.

A pickup truck traveling westbound crashed into the rear of a semi truck that was on the right shoulder at the 115 mile marker, state police said.

A passenger in the pickup truck died in the crash, according to the LaGrange County coroner.

The driver of the pickup truck airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital, according to the release. The driver’s condition is unknown.

The driver of the semi-truck was taken to a local area hospital, the release said.

No identifications for the drivers or passengers were given.

The westbound lanes were shutdown, with traffic diverted at the S.R. 9 exit near Howe, the press release said. The eastbound lanes are open, but traffic is backed up and moving slowly.

WANE 15 will update the article with more information as it is released.