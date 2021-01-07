Fatal crash on I-469 leaves 2 dead

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two people are dead after a rollover crash on I-469 that occurred early Thursday morning.

Just before 4 a.m., Fort Wayne police responded to a crash at I-469 near the Auburn Road exit. Police found a rolled-over vehicle with an adult male and adult female. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe speed was a factor in the crash.

Westbound lanes on I-469 near I-69 are down to one lane while Fort Wayne police investigate the crash.

WANE 15 has a crew on the scene to gather additional information.

This is a developing story, please refresh for more updates.

