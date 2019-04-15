Girl, 3, killed in crash in northeast Allen County Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. An Oldsmobile is shown crashed along Campbell Road on Monday, April 15, 2019. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Allen County Sheriff's deputies investigate a fatal crash on Campbell Road west of Rupert Road. [ + - ] Video

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) - A 3-year-old girl has died after a fatal crash in rural northeast Allen County Monday morning.

According to the Allen County Sheriff's Department, the driver of a black Oldsmobile Alero was traveling east on Campbell Road around 7:35 a.m. As the car approached Rupert Road, the driver lost control and went off the north side of the road, hitting a utility pole.

Deputies say the car was nearly split in half by the impact. The driver, an adult female, and a one-year-old boy were taken to the hospital in serious condition. They were outside the vehicle when police arrived on scene. A 3-year-old little girl was still inside the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies told WANE 15 that speed appeared to be a factor in the crash. No other vehicles were involved. Campbell Road will be closed for several hours while deputies investigate the crash.

