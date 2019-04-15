Girl, 3, killed in crash in northeast Allen County
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) - A 3-year-old girl has died after a fatal crash in rural northeast Allen County Monday morning.
According to the Allen County Sheriff's Department, the driver of a black Oldsmobile Alero was traveling east on Campbell Road around 7:35 a.m. As the car approached Rupert Road, the driver lost control and went off the north side of the road, hitting a utility pole.
Deputies say the car was nearly split in half by the impact. The driver, an adult female, and a one-year-old boy were taken to the hospital in serious condition. They were outside the vehicle when police arrived on scene. A 3-year-old little girl was still inside the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Deputies told WANE 15 that speed appeared to be a factor in the crash. No other vehicles were involved. Campbell Road will be closed for several hours while deputies investigate the crash.