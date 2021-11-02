Fatal crash in Mercer County kills Marion man, injures another

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – One man is dead and another is injured after a crash that occurred Monday afternoon near Celina.

Just after noon on Monday, 32-year-old Richard Daniel Medina of Marion, Ind., was driving westbound on Oregon Road when he failed to yield at an intersection along Hoenie Road. Medina collided with 49-year-old Donald Joseph Bird of Coldwater, Ohio. Both cars travelled off the roadway and into a field.

Both Medina and Bird were transported to an area hospital. Medina later died from his injuries.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Crash Reconstruction Team was called to the scene to assist in the investigation. This crash remains under investigation.