Fatal crash in Dekalb County ends with SUV crashing into garage

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A 70-year-old woman died in a crash that ended with the vehicle crashed into a garage in Dekalb County.
Police said Marsha Edgar of Auburn was driving south in the 3800 block of CR 35 Tuesday around 3 pm when, for some reason, she went off the road. Her 2019 Buick Encore continued several hundred feet through a field before hitting an attached garage to a house in the 3800 block of CR 35.
The SUV came to a stop inside the garage after hitting a boat and trailer and the back garage wall. Edgar was found unconscious inside the vehicle. Emergency crews pulled her out, and gave her life-saving aid, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Her cause of death wasn’t released and it wasn’t clear why she initially went off the road.