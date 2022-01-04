Fatal crash in Dekalb County ends with SUV crashing into garage

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A 70-year-old woman died in a crash that ended with the vehicle crashed into a garage in Dekalb County.

Police said Marsha Edgar of Auburn was driving south in the 3800 block of CR 35 Tuesday around 3 pm when, for some reason, she went off the road. Her 2019 Buick Encore continued several hundred feet through a field before hitting an attached garage to a house in the 3800 block of CR 35.

The SUV came to a stop inside the garage after hitting a boat and trailer and the back garage wall. Edgar was found unconscious inside the vehicle. Emergency crews pulled her out, and gave her life-saving aid, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Photo Courtesy Dekalb County Sheriff’s Department

Her cause of death wasn’t released and it wasn’t clear why she initially went off the road.