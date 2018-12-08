Farmers talk consumer issues at Indiana Farm Bureau Convention Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. File Photo [ + - ] Video

Nearly a thousand farmers from all around Indiana are in Fort Wayne for the annual Indiana Farm Bureau Convention. This convention gives farmers the opportunity to learn and grow, but also discuss current issues American consumers face.

Among those issues right now are tariffs. Currently, pork prices are low for consumers, meaning good news for your wallet, bad news for farmers. Americans don't eat nearly enough pork, leaving a surplus.

The tariffs make it so farmers can't sell their pork to China, increasing their supply. Farming experts say prices need to be level for farmers, because in the long run this will eventually hurt consumers.

Another product facing tariffs and surplus are soybeans. A DeKalb County farmer says this won't necessarily hurt your grocery bill, but it is affecting farmers.

They will also discuss food safety. Last month romaine lettuce was recalled, and even though it's not produced here in Indiana, it's a reminder for farmers.

"We try to raise the most economical, safest most abundant food source in the world. The United States does, even here in Steuben County, and Allen County,” says Michael Holman, Steuben County Farm Bureau Inc. President.

"We as farmers don't grow all of our own food, either. We just grow some of it. And we go to the grocery store just like everybody else. And we want to have safe, mostly US products available to us,” says Isabella Chism, Second Vice President of the Indiana Farm Bureau.

The convention goes on until tomorrow afternoon, when the Indiana Farm Bureau will officially kick off celebrations for being a 100-year-old organization.