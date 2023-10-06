FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — With the summer season coming to a close most Fort Wayne farmers markets have officially moved to their indoor locations.

Starting Saturday most markets celebrate their first indoor market, most still following the same hours just in a new location.

The YLNI market will move indoors to its Olde East End Building at 1501 E Berry Street location. The hours will remain from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Ft. Wayne Farmers Market will move indoors to its 500 E State Street location across the street from Northside High School. The hours will remain from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The markets have also extended onto Sundays with the Shop Local Sundays at the Union Street Market. All throughout the month of October Union Street will host this market on the Electric Works campus to bring together the community and local artisans. This market will go from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.