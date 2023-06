FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Because of the Air Quality Action Day brought on by smoke from Canadian Wildfires, the Farmer’s Market at Electric Works will be moving indoors on Wednesday.

The Farmer’s Market will occupy the center arcade hall instead of being outside in Dynamo Alley. Hours will remain 3 pm to 7 pm.

Visitors can use the parking garage at Electric Works where parking is free for the first two hours.