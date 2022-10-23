DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – Sunday is the last day to celebrate fall at Steele Farms, a family favorite in Decatur.

The farm opened to the public for its 13th season in September, and wraps up the week before Halloween.

Steele Farms has activities for all ages, including a play zone, straw mountain, farm animals, wagon rides, the Steele Farms Kids Express Train, pick-your-own pumpkin patch, and a themed corn maze that pays tribute to first responders. The farm also features a fall market and concessions.

Families can continue to enjoy all the fun that fall has to offer at the farm Sunday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.