Fantasy of Lights ready for another year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Blue Jacket’s Fantasy of Lights is back for another year at Franke Park. The annual fundraiser features over 100 lighted displays.

Visitors can drive-thru the park to see over 200,000 LED lights. Blue Jacket has also set up an interactive experience in the Pond Pavillion.

The event serves as the leading fundraiser for Blue Jacket. Money raised goes toward Career Academy training and case management, also real employment.

Starting last year, Blue Jacket hired clients to help setup, teardown, and manage nightly operations. Those individuals all became full-time employees with community jobs, thanks to the opportunity at Fantasy of Lights.

Fantasy of Lights is possible because of sponsors. 110 businesses, organizations, and individuals make it possible.

Discount tickets are available for groups.

The event runs until December 31st.

