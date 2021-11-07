Fantasy of Lights displays damaged by vandalism

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Several of the displays in Blue Jacket’s Fantasy of Lights are damaged after the organization said vandals spoil early opening efforts.

Blue Jacket shared on the display’s Facebook page that 16 sponsor displays were hit, as well as the Franke Park restrooms. Work to fix the damage has begun but the post said they will likely not be able to get everything back in order before their opening date of November 16.

“This event in a public park has its pros, and definitely, cons,” the organization said in the comments of the post as they thanked people for their support. “We feel confident they’ll be caught this time.”

The post also encouraged anyone who sees workers fixing the displays to give some words of support.