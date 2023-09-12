FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The TinCaps have one of the best fan bases in Minor League Baseball, and plenty of fans were out Tuesday to help the team celebrate.

As the TinCaps faced off the Great Lakes Loons Tuesday night in the East Division Championship Series, fans admitted this isn’t how they initially anticipated the season the end.

“They really turned it around, at the beginning they weren’t really firing on all cylinders, but now they’ve really turned it around and they’re playing really good baseball now,” said Marshall Green, a dedicated fan.

If the TinCaps continue to win as they did tonight, they could be back at Parkview Field on Sunday to play in the Midwest League Championship Series. If that happens, the stadium could once again be packed out with more adoring fans.