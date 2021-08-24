Fans at Incubus show in Fort Wayne must be vaccinated or COVID negative

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The band Incubus and its promoter have implemented “additional safety measures” ahead of their Fort Wayne show at the Foellinger Theatre, which include requiring fans to be vaccinated or show a negative COVID-19 test.

The Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation department on Tuesday issued the following statement:

As the COVID pandemic continues, we understand that there is uncertainty when it comes to the safety of large gatherings and events. We do everything in our power to keep our customers and visitors safe, but we recognize that there are certain precautions that must still be in place. Incubus and their promoter are implementing some additional safety measures for their concert tour, including their upcoming performance at Foellinger Theatre. Those in attendance must either be vaccinated or show a negative COVID test, and we support their request for this performance. At the concert on Sept. 6, fans must provide either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test from within 72 hours before the show in order to enter the venue.

Incubus will perform at the Foellinger Theatre on Sept. 6.