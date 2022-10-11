Ready for business. Well almost. The Famous Taco, the second should, is set to open on West Jeffferson Boulevard.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A popular local taco restaurant is on its way to opening a second restaurant on the southwest side of Fort Wayne after an agreement was signed between restaurateur Martin Quintana and a condominium association.

It’s likely Quintana will receive approval from the Fort Wayne Plan Commission next Monday after a public hearing this week revealed that Quintana and the Covington Creek Condominium Association agreed that the restaurant will not operate with outdoor seating, loud music or outdoor speakers and limit the restaurant’s hours from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Famous Taco on North Clinton Street has a drive-through window and sit-down seating inside. Quintana Plaza is an 11,000 square foot strip mall on West Jefferson Boulevard.

The condos are in the back of the 11,000 square foot Quintana Plaza he received original approval to build in August 2019, according to planning documents.

The new Famous Taco, the second taco eatery in Quintana’s list of Mexican restaurants that include Dos Margaritas and The Famous Taco on North Clinton Street, is located at the strip mall at 6626 W. Jefferson Blvd.

Quintana owns the 11,000 square-foot, upscale-looking, all-brick strip mall where a Fast Signs looks to open. There are three vacant spaces available.

Lety Vasquez, manager of Famous Taco on North Clinton Street, said Quintana was the owner of Las Lomas on Fairfield Avenue, but he sold it about six years ago. He started his restaurant career with Burrito Colonial on the city’s north side more than 20 years ago.

Vasquez says she is the one who is responsible for the restaurant’s Tres Leches cake and boasted of the fresh ingredients Quintana insists be used. The North Clinton location is a sit-down restaurant with a drive-through restaurant.

Efforts to speak with Quintana didn’t pan out Tuesday as he visited his restaurants, Vasquez said.

The plan commission’s business meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. at Citizens Square at 200 E. Berry St.