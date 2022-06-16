FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An 89-year-old Waynedale woman died after a tree went into her home during the derecho Monday, the woman’s daughter told WANE TV on Thursday.

Janet Howell was inside her home in the 5400 block of Mason Drive when the tree crashed into her house during a storm where winds reached upwards of 98 miles-per-hour. Her daughter told WANE TV an ambulance was delayed getting to the home due to all the damage to nearby roads.

The Waynedale area might have been the hardest hit in the city when it came to damages during the storm.

Multiple homes on Maywood Circle, just a block away from Bluffton Road, sustained extensive damage from trees that smashed into them. Trees also took down multiple power lines and at least two circuit boxes, which created a mess for the power companies who were working to clear the way for line workers to get everything hooked back up.

Howell’s daughter said doctors have not told her how her mother died, though the Allen County Coroner is expected to release findings later Thursday.