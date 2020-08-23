Family still looking for answers five years after teen shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The family of a 17-year-old killed during a shootout between gangs five years ago is speaking out about gun violence and a code of silence in the Black community.

On Sunday, family members of Alonna Allison went to the street where Alonna lost her life on August 29, 2015. Her father, Leroy Allison, said she went to the 2500 block of Shaper Drive for a bonfire that night. At the time, he thought it would be safe.

“I grew up right down the street so that’s why I figured it was a good idea for her to come over here but it turned out to be a bad one,” said Allison. “I still don’t know what really happened to my daughter that night.”

Allison said that about half an hour after Alonna, a student at Concordia High School at the time of her death, left he got the call informing him that she had been shot. She was dead by the time her family got the hospital.

Police said in 2015 that Alona was caught in the crossfire of a shootout between gangs. Three teens were arrested in connection to her death nearly a year later in August 2016 but charges were later dropped a little more than five months later. Her family says a code of silence in the black community is what’s keeping the case from moving forward.

“You say that you love her, you say that she’s your friend, but you’re scared to talk,” said Afrika Allison, Alonna’s stepmother. “I don’t know where the love comes or ends at but to me, that’s not love.”

Leroy Allison said gun violence in the Black community will continue until people start standing up for their neighborhoods.

“To say Black lives matter, who does it matter to when it doesn’t even matter to us?” said Allison. “We have to stop with this foolishness. First, it starts with Black people because we’re doing this to ourselves.”

“We need to stand up for each other like we used to do,” he added. “A community was a community.”

The Allen County Prosecutors Office said in 2017 that although they believe up to 100 people may have been at the party when the shootout happened, they struggled to get witnesses to testify. Some fled the scene as soon as bullets started flying and the three witnesses who came forward either stopped cooperating or fled town. Ten Point Coalition coordinator Lewis King said intimidation and fear often is the reason behind a lack of witnesses but that the coalition’s work over the past two years shows that people can take back their communities from violence, but the coalition cannot do it without their help.

“Our presence is what is making this turn,” said King. “This is a community effort. The Ten Point Coalition, along with the Allison family, is crying out right now for our community to come together. These killings need to stop.”

The Allison family has been involved with the coalition from the beginning. Afrika Allison said she believes the group empowers communities to use their voices.

“I think it gives them a sense of peace and it gives them a sense of community presence, that we are here to unite each other and that’s our goal. We want to unite the community. We want to community to feel that they can speak up and talk to us and we’re here to help.”