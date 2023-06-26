FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A mobile home was destroyed and three people were left in critical condition following a Saturday night fire, according to the sister and brother-in-law of the mobile home owners.

Aldo and Rachel Carretero said the four people involved are mobile homeowners Robert and Jennifer Schultz, their uncle James Wright, and their brother Paul Winget II. Robert, Jennifer, and Paul are all in stable yet critical condition. James was released from the hospital.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to the 6800 block of Winford Shoals on reports of a possible gas explosion near Goshen and Cook roads. Aldo and Rachel said the Schultz’ had just paid off their mobile home and that this is a complete loss.

“That’s everybody’s dream, to pay off their house, and it just blows up,” Aldo said. “They’re really hard working people and they literally live check to check, and it’s like they help us out so much, and it’s like something like that to happen it’s just like wow.”

Both Aldo and Rachel said the Schultz’ are good people who overextend themselves to help others. They want to make sure that they are as stress free as possible when they come home.

“We just want them to feel less stress, especially while they’re being in there,” Aldo said. “We don’t want them to worry about where they’re gonna live, because their trailer is completely gone.”

The family has created a GoFundMe to help support those involved. They said the money will go toward clothes, hospital bills, and finding a new home to live in.

“In the end, we’re just happy that even throughout the bad stuff, we know they’re gonna pull through. They’re going to have to fight you know, And just be in survive mode. But they’re going to be okay,” Aldo said.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department said the cause of the fire is under investigation, but said investigators will be focusing on a recently installed gas dryer. Members of the family believe the gas dryer may be related to the explosion.

Robert, Jennifer, and Paul were taken to a hospital in Indianapolis. It’s unclear how long the three will be hospitalized.

*WANE.com does not assure that the monies or donations deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a donation, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.