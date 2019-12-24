Family speaks out after losing home in fire ahead of Christmas

ROANOKE, Ind. (WANE) — Imagine having all your Christmas presents bought and wrapped under your tree, your fridge full of food for a Christmas feast and then losing everything in a fire. That’s the reality the Kendricks’ family is facing today.

“We had a beautiful home,” homeowner Demetra Kendrick said. “For over 19 years we have taken care of youth at risk and the elderly. This house has cared for and loved so many children. To see it now and to see the house is still burning, it’s unbelievable.”

The Roanoke Fire Department and eight other departments responded to the fully engulfed home Sunday morning. The only one inside the home at the time of the fire was the family dog who is believed to have died in the blaze. The family was at church when they received the news that their house was destroyed. When they returned they saw what little remained.

“My one son Daniel said, ‘mommy since our house burnt down is Santa Clause still going to come?” Kendrick said. “And I couldn’t say anything.”

The Kendrick’s have 8 children ranging from 12 months old to 17 years old. Currently, the family is living in a hotel room. The family says they are grateful for all the support they have received since the fire.

“Never experienced anything like this in our lives,” Terence Kendrick said. “But we got to believe all things work together for the good. So thank you. We are looking forward to a new beginning. I didn’t know if I wanted it to start this way, but we are looking forward to a new beginning.”