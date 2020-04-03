Family remembers loved one with unique funeral service

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – As previously reported by WANE 15, the spread of the novel coronavirus is forcing many businesses to adapt, and that includes funeral homes.

On Friday, a local family held a funeral service for a loved one in the yard of the deceased’s home in New Haven.

The funeral home owner who helped put it on says this is the first time he’s ever seen anything like it. Family members say it was their only option to remember their loved while being able to practice safe social distancing.

“I just wanted to pay tribute to my mother and I didn’t think of any other way to do it and I thought if you can legally drive thru to get a burger why can’t you legally drive thru to pay tribute to someone that you loved,” said the daughter of the deceased.

The family also passed out masks and gloves to anyone who wanted them to help stop the spread of the virus.