Family of victim ask community for help in solving hit-and-run crash that hurt 90-year-old

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A family is looking for answers after their grandmother was injured in a hit-and-run crash over the weekend.

Naida, 90, was injured Sunday morning after police said a passing vehicle struck her while she was riding a 3-wheel bicycle in the 2100 block of E. Paulding Road near Plaza Dr. They left her at the scene, but a witness was able to call for help.

“A witness said they heard a thump and then tires squealing and the person taking off,” said Lindsay Galbreath, Naida’s granddaughter. “They looked back and saw her laying on the ground and then that’s when they called 911.”

Her bicycle was heavily damaged but Naida, who was wearing a helmet at the time, made it out with only non-life-threatening injuries. Galbreath said Naida is in pain but is recovering. Her family spent Wednesday evening passing out flyers and talking to residents in the area of the accident because while there is a witness, they still need more information if they want to find the person responsible.

“Just imagine if it was your grandma. She’s 90 years old. I don’t know a lot of 90-year-olds that are still out active like that. She would give the shirt off her back if she could.”

The family was hoping to find residents who might have surveillance footage or doorbell cameras that could have caught the accident or the car on video. Police said they are looking for a dark-colored, possibly blue, vehicle that had temporary tags.

Galbreath said she hopes that guilt pushes the person responsible to come forward.

“The person who did it, I don’t see how you could hit a person not knowing whether they lived or died and drive off and sleep at night and continue on with your life like nothing happened,” said Galbreath.

Naida’s family is asking anyone with information to get in touch with police, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP. They have also set up an email address where people can send anonymous tips at helpfornaida@gmail.com.