Family of crash victim asks for witnesses to come forward

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The family of a motorcyclist injured in a crash earlier this week is asking the public to help figure out what caused the crash.

Melissa Toombs tells WANE 15 that her son Preston was the motorcycle rider injured on Coliseum Blvd Monday night in a crash – possibly involving a dump truck. Preston is still in the hospital with broken bones, a punctured lung and an uncertain recovery.

His family is asking for witnesses to provide more details on what happened because they say police and media were not able to talk to any. According to Toombs, Preston remembers much of what happened before but nothing that happened immediately after the crash.

They ask that anyone with information reach out to the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-2811 or to Toombs via Facebook.