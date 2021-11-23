Family looking for answers on 3 year anniversary of loved one’s death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It was exactly three years ago that 31-year-old Misty Gebhart was shot and killed at her home. Tuesday evening, loved ones gathered to remember her.

Kim Wiehe, Gebhart’s mother, gathered with friends and family for a prayer walk and vigil Tuesday evening on Riverside Avenue, north of Spy Run Avenue, near the home where she was killed.

WANE 15 has been told Gebhart’s death was ruled not self-inflicted, but otherwise undetermined by the coroner.

Wiehe said that it has been two years since she last heard from police about the case which has not gone to trial and seen no charges filed.

“Justice for her. However that justice may come whether it be filing charges against the guy that knows they know who did it because as of right now I have not had that closure,” Wiehe said.

If you have any information on this case you are asked to call Fort Wayne Police at 260-427-1201.