Family light display benefits from late season warmth

FORT WAYNE, Ind, (WANE) – An annual family Christmas light display on the cities west side is benefitting from the late season unusual November warmth.

“I can’t tell you how many times that we would be out until one o’clock in the morning on ladders trying to get everything ready to turn on on that Thanksgiving evening and it was like 20° and super chilly. Especially going into this weekend, we are more than welcoming the 70 plus degree weather,” said Missy Girardot.

Missy Girardot and her husband Kris are known for their annual KrisMiss Kreations holiday light display, which they create at their house located at 13525 Plumbago Court. They said that amid the challenges of the year, they decided to start lighting up their neighborhood earlier than normal, so they created a new Halloween display.

Now that Halloween has passed, the Girardot’s are taking advantage of the unusually warm weather this weekend to transform their display to the Christmas setting. Unlike traditional Christmas light displays, the Girardot’s use a computer program to design their light show. It allows them to build a custom forty-five minute show.

The display is not just for entertainment, it is also for a good cause. Last year the display collected over 400 pounds of food for the Community Harvest Food Bank.

“Our hope and our goal is to be able to continue to be givers and to do what we can to be a light in our community where we can. If that means that we do Christmas lights to help someone put food on the table for their family, then our job in our hearts are very full,” said Girardot.

While the light display is setup early this year, they will not be turned on until Thanksgiving night. The show will run from Thanksgiving through the first weekend in January. You can expect to catch display each evening, starting at 6 PM.

Girardot said that her family will continue to create the display for years to come, with the mission of helping others.

“I just want it to be an opportunity to be a teaching lesson to keep our children humble and to understand the power of giving for our friends and neighbors,” said Girardot.

For more information about the display, visit the KrisMiss Kreations Facebook page.