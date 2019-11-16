Family homeless center hosts annual fundraiser

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The nonprofit organization, Just Neighbors – Interfaith Homeless Network, will host its annual Just Dinner Fundraiser on Saturday, November 16th.

Just Dinner is a vital fundraiser for the family homeless center. Tickets for the event are $50 per person.

Just Neighbors’ program case manger Shirley Rork says the proceeds help fund a variety of resources for people in need.

“We had one gentleman, who just needed glasses so he could get back to his truck driving job,” explained Rork. “That was that was the only thing that prevented him to support his family. Fundraising events like this enables us to help with those odd things that we might not have funding for.”

Just Neighbors has served the Fort Wayne community for 20 years as the only community homeless shelter in the area. For a person to qualify, the person must be pregnant or have a minor in his or her custody.

“Most often our families find themselves in a situation because an emergency happen,” said Rork. “One minor calamity to someone who has a support system is a life altering for them.”

Rork explained that her job is rewarding seeing families come to the center broken, but leave in a happier place.

“When they first get here, they are pretty much broken,” said Rork. ” But when its that day when it’s all coming together and they can see the end in sight, just to see the change from day one to that, it’s very heartwarming.”

A newer program that Just Neighbors is building on is their outreach program.

“When you are in crisis , everything can seem overwhelming,” said Rork. “If you go to one agency and they need all of these documentations and then they need you to get documentation from this agency, now imagine not having transportation and trying to do that.”

The Just Dinner fundraiser is from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Mirro center. To purchase a ticket, click here.