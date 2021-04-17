Family Health Fair hosts Diaper Giveaway and gives support to families

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Family Health Fair of 2021 located at 1231 S Anthony Blvd held its second annual gathering on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Diapers were available free of charge on a first-come, first-served basis in a variety of sizes. Representatives from several of Family Health Fair’s community partner organizations were in attendance. This included Neighborhood Health, WIC, Mission Motherhood, Community Harvest, Journey Birth and Wellness, MD Wise, Mental Health America, Cancer Services, A Hope Center, and Brightpoint. They helped attendees explore their family’s healthcare and education options. There were also services offered in Spanish and Burmese.