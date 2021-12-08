Family gathers to commemorate third anniversary of Fort Wayne man’s disappearance

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Family and friends gathered to commemorate the 3-year anniversary of a Fort Wayne man’s disappearance on Wednesday night.

Community members gathered around the 600 block of Jefferson Boulevard on Wednesday night, one of the last known locations of Kevin Nguyen before his disappearance.

Nguyen was last seen in the early hours of Dec. 9, 2018, for a night out at the Brass Rail. With help from victim advocacy group JAVA, Nguyen’s family retraced his last known steps from the Jefferson Boulevard Arby’s, where Nguyen was last caught on surveillance footage, down Fulton and Sturgis Streets to the Brass Rail in hopes of bringing attention to his case.

For the third anniversary of Nguyen’s disappearance, a new billboard is being installed on Broadway near the Brass Rail.

There has also been fundraising over the past year, and the family has been able to increase the reward to $10,000 for information that would lead us to Kevin’s whereabouts.