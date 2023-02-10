FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- A new family-friendly activity recently started at ‘All the Rage’ near downtown Fort Wayne.

The Paint Splatter Experience is the first of its kind in the Fort Wayne area, ‘Crazy Choas’ is just another experience for the whole family to enjoy where you can let loose and create a mess, instead of breaking things people can create their own works of art.

Participants have the opportunity to let their creativity run wild by throwing paint or using brushes, sponges, and their hands to complete their canvases. This activity is open to all ages 4 and up.

‘All the Rage’ hours click here.