FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– Family, friends, and neighbors showed their love by placing items at a memorial for the four young children who died in a fire Thursday morning on Grassy Lane in northeast Fort Wayne.

The mother of the four children, 30-year-old Jessica Mann, remained in an Indianapolis hospital after suffering severe burns, according to a member of the family.

The identity of the other three adults who were in the home at the time of the fire and were able to escape have been released. Here are their names according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department:

Audrey Kistler, 24, of Fort Wayne

Samuel R. Barnett, 17, of Fort Wayne

Travis J. Garrison, 18, of Waterloo

The names of the children won’t be released until autopsies are completed, which won’t happen until next week, probably Monday at the earliest according to the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

Next door neighbor Juan Sanchez said that he and his wife enjoyed their interactions with the kids so much, that he too wanted to honor them. So he planted a cross at the end of his property.

“It’s going to be hard coming home. I’m so used to them playing outside, running through my yard, playing with my cats. To know that, especially it hits you the day after that they’re not going to wake up. They’re not coming back. We’re not going to hear their voices. We’re not going to see their smiles. It’s hard, you know? It’s very hard,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez said it’s hard to see beauty in something so tragic, but seeing everyone come together at the memorial outside the remains of the mobile home and honoring the kids gives him hope.

Investigators were back at the scene Friday looking at the home, but officials have not yet announced what caused the fire.