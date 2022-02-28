Saved by his co-workers and Fort Wayne firefighters, the young construction worker, who could have died after a wall of bricks covered him last week at an Electric Works construction site, credits his family, friends and his faith for getting him through this difficult week.

Joel Young, 24, born and raised in Berne, is out of the intensive care unit, off his ventilators and off all intravenous drugs, but still experiencing serious pain. On Monday, he was to be moved to a rehabilitation unit for some acute therapy while doctors wait for swelling to go down. He still faces surgery on his rotator cuff and foot, he said.

Young’s main injury to his right femur is already on the mend with a “metal nail embedded in his bone,” Young said Monday.

“I’ve already been standing on that limb,” he said. “The battle right now is getting over the drugs and the nausea.”

His doctors are “dumbfounded” by his healing that was quicker than expected and he’s hoping to be back in action between six and nine months from now.

Young, who can hardly wait to return home to his wife, Bethany, and one year old son, Lincoln, said he and a crew were working on concrete foundations at Electric Works when a wall of bricks, sort of like a brick veneer, fell down.

Young works for Weigand Construction, a company “with the highest safety standards in Fort Wayne,” a place where Young has worked for four years and hopes to work for another 40 years, he said.

“I was very close to death at multiple stages, initially and midpoint. Rescue teams were doing their job,” said Young who was conscious during the two hours it took for Fort Wayne firefighters and Weigand crews to save him. He remembers running away from the fall while bricks were coming from above and falling “somewhat horizontally as they fell,” he said.

Deputy Fire Chief Adam O’Connor called Young’s experience “a very precarious situation. The rest of that building had a potential to collapse.”





O’Connor and an engine crew were the first ones on the scene deep inside the construction site around 3 p.m. Feb. 21. O’Connor said he backed out of the area to handle logistics, turning over command to the battalion fire chief on the scene.

The firefighters checked Young’s condition and provided basic life support while construction crews removed bricks.

“They began to free him while fire department paramedics began medical care. Firefighters also worked to stabilize rubble around Young “using a variety of techniques and specialized equipment so that it didn’t further collapse on him,” O’Connor said. Young was under a corner of a 120-year-old brick building “surrounded by many other loose bricks.”

O’Connor gave special credit to Shambaugh & Sons for having construction crews “run our personnel equipment from College Avenue to the site in their pick up trucks. It was very muddy in that area which makes it very hard to move equipment. That’s why he (Young) had to come out on a stretcher put on the back of a pick up truck,” O’Connor said.

Young said his faith carries him through, “even being intubated to the point where I couldn’t talk. All I could do was write.”

At one point he wrote “I am a child of God,” something the hospital staff shared with him and something he doesn’t remember. The incident just proved to him that believing “isn’t just a cult. This is the core of my faith,” he said.