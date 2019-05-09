Family foundation fully funds Honor Flight

Honor Flight Northeast Indiana is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a fully funded flight for veterans to go to Washington, D.C. The nonprofit announced the McComb Family Foundation made a donation ahead of HFNEI’s 32nd trip to the nation’s capital on May 22.

The family members who donated include Walter and Jean McComb, David and Cheryl McComb, David McComb Jr. and Douglas McComb. 95 percent of all donations go directly to veterans’ trips.

“On behalf of the McComb Family Foundation we are very honored to sponsor our veteran heroes going to Washington D.C. for a very meaningful day,” said David McComb. “We will be transporting over 186 veterans, guardians and support staff.”

Honor Flight 32 currently has 84 veterans: 3 World War Two veterans, 5 Post World War Two veterans, 39 Korean War veterans, 32 Cold War veterans and 5 Vietnam War veterans.

On May 13, 2009, 27 veterans and guardians set off to visit Washington. To date, the organization has helped take 2,288 veterans to visit memorials built in their honor.

Veterans and volunteers will gather at the 122nd Fighter Wing of the Indiana Air National Guard on May 22 to depart for their trip. The community is asked to welcome them back at the Fort Wayne International Airport that night at approximately 9 p.m. Honor Flight will post an estimated arrival time on its Facebook page.

