FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One of several upcoming attractions at Spiece Fieldhouse opened Thursday.

Power Up Action Park opened to the public at noon with arcade games, a ropes course, and rooms reserved for karaoke and birthday parties. The park is open weekly Sunday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“We want to make a one-stop shop for Fort Wayne,” the area manager of the entertainment center said in an interview with WANE 15 last month. “It’s a place to be where everybody can come and spend the whole day here.”

Power Up Action Park is one of three new sections being added to the fieldhouse along with The Culture Gym and Ace Pickleball Courts. The 20-plus pickleball courts are expected to open in January.