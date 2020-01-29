Family and friends devastated after learning human remains were their son and friend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Family and friends are devastated after learning that human remains found in the Woodburn area were their beloved friend Ryan Baughman.

One friend, Alicia Morgan, knew Baughman for over 10 years and described him as caring, loyal and a devoted father.

“Ryan was just one of the coolest guys I ever met when I first moved here,” said Alicia Morgan. “He helped my family out so much with so may things. We miss the cookouts and going to the lake, he was really good with my kids and we just used to have a lot of fun.”

Monday, the Allen County Corner’s office released a statement that the remains found were Baughman, a 28-year-old man who had been missing since 2017. According to Morgan, the family is devastated, but they now have closure.

“I know they were saying he was coming home and now she (Baughman’s mother) will have to do a funeral for him,” said Morgan. “At least she knows where her son is and now she can have closure and have a proper burial or celebration of life for him.”

Morgan added that with closure the family still has hope. She says if harm was done to Baughman, she wants authorities to seek justice for him and his daughters.

“I don’t think it’s fair if this just ends up as a cold case and then his kids are wondering the rest of their lives ‘what happened to their dad,” said Morgan.

It’s not clear how Baughman died. The coroner’s office said in a news release that the cause and manner of death would be released “as that information becomes available.”