Families to honor homicide victims on National Day of Remembrance

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Saturday is the National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims. To celebrate, families are honoring lost loved ones at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bridge in the evening.

Alive Community Outreach will be holding a small service for families to share memories. There will also be a ringing of the bell ceremony. During the ceremony the names of murder victims will be read. Following each name there will be a moment of silence and then the ringing of the bell.

“I hope that the entire community can get behind to be able to take a moment a day to reflect and to pause because these are loses not just for the family but for the entire community. And to stand in solidarity with those families. To say hey we hear you were here for you and we stand with you,” said Angelo Mante, executive director of Live Community Outreach.

National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims was created in 2007 by Congress.