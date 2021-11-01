Families reunite with passed loved ones during Dia De Los Muertos or Day of the Dead

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Families gathered at Promenade Park on Monday for Dia De Los Muertos or Day of the Dead. The Mexican holiday allows families to welcome back souls of the dead and celebrate a brief reunion.

The event featured kids activities, crafts and an offerings table where people could write an offering to someone who has passed in their life. As a tradition, the offering table included bread, water, sugar sculls for those who have passed and the person’s picture.

“We want to recognize those in the community there is a large Mexican culture in Fort Wayne and maybe we don’t have enough events here at Promenade Park for that culture for those traditions so this was a good event to start with for that culture,” said Andi Douthitt, special events coordinator for Riverfront Fort Wayne.

Typically a confluence kitchen is held for different cultures. Organizers said they plan to incorporate that in the future with Dia De Los Muertos to celebrate Mexican culture.