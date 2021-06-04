Families of Addicts Van Wert to hold Rally 4 Recovery on July 18

VAN WERT, Ohio (WANE) – According to mortality reports from the Ohio Department of Health, drug overdoses killed more Ohioans in 2020 than in at least the previous 14 years. The COVID-19 Pandemic led to a spike in substance abuse.

Scotty Mays (Photo courtesy of Families of Addicts Van Wert)

Families of Addicts Van Wert announced it will present its first ever Rally 4 Recovery, taking place at Fountain Park July 18 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The group said the event will feature emcee Scotty Mays, speaker Steve Makofka, and four opportunities for anyone to learn how to administer Narcan. In addition, families from northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana can be introduced to wrap-around support services available to those recovering from addiction.

Event organizers are currently looking for 30 vendors to set up tables at the event and a volunteer photographer to capture the event. Those interested volunteering are asked to call FOA at 419-203-0200 and ask for Shane Manson.

Follow FOA Families of Addicts-Van Wert on Facebook for additional details about the Rally 4 Recovery event and services available to area communities year-round.