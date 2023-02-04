FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Next week McMillen Health is hosting a series of programs to help make families healthier.

McMillen Health executive director Nicole Fairchild stopped by WANE 15 to talk more about the event. You can hear more in the interview above.

McMillen Health Family Day is on Saturday, February 11 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Programs are being held at the facility, located at 600 Jim Kelley Boulevard. It costs $7 for each caregiver or adult attending each program with a child. If someone is attending two programs, the cost is only $12. You can click here for more information.