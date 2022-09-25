FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An outreach program in Fort Wayne is standing in solidarity Sunday with families of murder victims through an event at the MLK Memorial Bridge.

In 2007, Congress designated Sept. 25 as the National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims. Alive Community Outreach organized activities for families to support them and remember loved ones.

Through a partnership with JAVA, those in attendance can hang ribbons on trees along Clinton Street to symbolize the day of remembrance.

The event is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Organizers said the evening concludes with a short service to honor loved ones.