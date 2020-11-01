Families enjoy costume and candy walk ahead of trick or treating

MONROEVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — Kids got an early start to their candy crusades in Monroeville Saturday afternoon.

Cornerstone Youth Center hosted a Costume and Candy Walk on the Monroeville Park walking trail. The event happened in place of Cornerstone’s annual Trunk or Treat Event. Executive Director Sarah Deans Adams said despite the change, they had plenty of families turn out.

“Since we couldn’t do that safely, we decided to go ahead and change it up a bit, spread out, be outdoors, thank goodness we had a great day, and make sure that families can come together,” said Deans Adams. “The families have been very appreciative, have really talked about how much they enjoy being out here. The weather can’t be better and they really have had just a good time having some joy this weekend.”

They also handed out pumpkins for kids to decorate and had boxes of food donated by The Ridge church that were available for any family in need of one.