FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)— More than 50 homes are on Visit Fort Wayne’s annual list of the best holiday lights displays in the city.

Some of the families behind these projects are using their reach to give back to those in need.

Mike Bedwell and his family have been decorating their home for around 20 years. Each year, the display grows a little bit more, Bedwell said. Their setup includes about 70,000 lights across 6 acres. According to Bedwell, this requires two miles of extension cords and about 100 hours of labor.

“We enjoy seeing people come through and have a good time and enjoy what we’ve done,” Bedwell said.

This year, the Bedwells displayed a sign in their yard encouraging visitors to donate to Make-A-Wish. According to Bedwell, there’s 92 children in northeast Indiana that are on the wish list.

“We’re just trying to make that possible maybe for a couple more,” Bedwell said. “With the amount of people that we get coming through, if people can just spare their pocket change or whatever they’ve got, big or small. It’s a good organization and it helps out kids.”

Matt Ellenwood and his family have also been decorating for more than two decades. It started out small and now has grown to consist of 45,000 lights, Ellenwood said. He starts decorating the first week of October and continues to Thanksgiving. The yard not only includes lights but also Santa’s workshop, a mailbox for Christmas lists, and a life-size gingerbread house.

“It just kind of progressed over the years to where we’re at now,” Ellenwood said. “It’s just more, more, more.”

This year, the Ellenwood family decided to collect for Shepherd’s House. They used the $1,300 they raised and bought supplies to donate.

“We went and did all the shopping for them and filled our truck up with all the stuff that they need,” Ellenwood said.

Bedwell and Ellenwood said they both plan to add to their respective displays next year.