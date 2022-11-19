FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Despite the cold weather, families are getting their steps in Saturday at a holiday-themed race.

Fort4Fitness is again holding the family-friendly 5k, Winter Wonder Dash, at Franke Park ahead of the opening of Blue Jacket’s Fantasy of Lights.

The route starts in the parking lot of the Foellinger Theater at 6 p.m. Organizers said ornaments will be handed out at the finish line, and runners can warm up afterwards with hot chocolate.

In a Facebook post, organizers warned runners to stay on the trail to avoid wires for the light displays.

You can sign up online, or head to the Foellinger Theater parking lot to get registered before the race.