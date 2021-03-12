Families able to reunite after year of COVID thanks to vaccines

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Residents at American Senior Communities have spent the past year talking to loved ones with a window separating them. Now, thanks to recent vaccinations and the decrease in COVID cases, the facility is welcoming reunions like this one.

Nathan Kenseth and his mom Dianne have been waiting a year for this hug. This time last year, nursing homes and assisted living facilities across the state closed to the public due to the virus. A change that was difficult for those who struggle with their memories.

“It was different for her,” said Nath Kenseth. “She was confused why I couldn’t come inside.”

However, when one door closes, another window opens. Nathan spent every chance he got visiting his mom through her window.

“If it wasn’t for that, it would have been real tough to be honest,” said Nathan Kenseth.

“I don’t worry about the new grandbabies,” said Dianne Kenseth. “I worry about my baby.”

The reunions are helping bring light to a very hard year.

“It’s just been so wonderful to see because it’s been a year since they’ve been able to have that interaction together,” said Memory Care Support Specialist Samantha Goheen. “It’s truly, truly heartwarming and so important.”

One thing that both Nathan and Dianne are looking forward to is getting to sit down for a burger at Culver’s together.